OHL Announces Rescheduled Game Between Barrie and Kingston

January 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced a rescheduled date for the previously postponed regular season game between the Kingston Frontenacs and the host Barrie Colts on Saturday, January 4.

The Colts will now play host to the Frontenacs on Tuesday, February 4 at 7:00pm at Sadlon Arena.

For any fans who had tickets to the January 4th game, all tickets will be valid for the new date of February 4th.

