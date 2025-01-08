Firebirds Acquire Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect Sam McCue from Owen Sound
January 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Flint Firebirds News Release
FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Wednesday that the team has acquired forward Sam McCue and four draft picks from the Owen Sound Attack in exchange for forward Cole Zurawski and a 15th round draft pick.
McCue is a 2005-born left wing who is in his third season in the OHL. He was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh round of the 2024 NHL Draft. Over 35 games for the Attack this season, the Sudbury, Ontario native has 18 goals,13 assists and a +3 plus/minus rating. He was originally drafted by the Peterborough Petes in the seventh round of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection and was traded to Owen Sound in advance of the trade deadline during the 2023-24 season. Over 136 career games in the OHL, McCue has 41 goals and 28 assists.
Zurawski was selected by the Firebirds with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. The Barrie, Ontario native has recorded six goals and nine assists along with a +6 plus/minus rating in 32 games during his rookie season with the Firebirds.
Flint is also receiving the Oshawa Generals' 2027 second round pick, Oshawa's 2026 third round pick, Owen Sound's 2028 third round pick and a conditional 15th round pick in 2028 the deal.
SCOUTING REPORT FROM HEAD SCOUT MIKE OLIVERIO:
"Sam is a guy who sets the example for the rest of the team. He takes and deals out punishment, grinds for every puck, and does what it takes to win games. He brings energy to his team every time he is on the ice and uses it effectively when forechecking, battling in front of the net, and annoying his opponents. Sam also adds a scoring touch and the ability to make plays, as per his 18 goals and 31 points. He is a player we have been interested in for some time and we are happy to add him to our group."
The Firebirds will take the ice on Wednesday night in Brantford against the Brantford Bulldogs. Puck drop at the Brantford Civic Centre is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Forward Sam McCue with the Owen Sound Attack
(Gar FitzGerald)
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2025
- Weekend Preview: January 8-11 - Barrie Colts
- Firebirds Acquire Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect Sam McCue from Owen Sound - Flint Firebirds
- Attack Acquire Zurawski from From Firebirds - Owen Sound Attack
- OHL Announces Rescheduled Game Between Barrie and Kingston - Barrie Colts
- OHL Announces Rescheduled Game Between Barrie and Kingston - OHL
- The Road Ahead: a Pair of Games on Tap - Brantford Bulldogs
- Michael Misa Becomes 26th Captain in Saginaw Spirit History - Saginaw Spirit
- Spitfires Acquire Luke McNamara from the Kingston Frontenacs in Exchange for a Draft Pick - Windsor Spitfires
- Kingston Acquires 2025 Draft Pick from Windsor in Exchange for Luke McNamara - Kingston Frontenacs
- Spitfires Acquire Luke McNamara from the Kingston Frontenacs in Exchange for a Draft Pick - Windsor Spitfires
- 2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Announced for Week 13 - OHL
- Steelheads Acquire Konnor Smith from the Owen Sound Attack - Brampton Steelheads
- Attack Receive 7 Picks for Captain Konnor Smith - Owen Sound Attack
- Guelph Storm Mourns the Loss of Kyle Tossell - Guelph Storm
- Game Day - January 8 - GUE vs. ER - Guelph Storm
- Game Day, Game 39, Firebirds at Bulldogs - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.