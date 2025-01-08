Firebirds Acquire Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect Sam McCue from Owen Sound

January 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Forward Sam McCue with the Owen Sound Attack

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Wednesday that the team has acquired forward Sam McCue and four draft picks from the Owen Sound Attack in exchange for forward Cole Zurawski and a 15th round draft pick.

McCue is a 2005-born left wing who is in his third season in the OHL. He was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh round of the 2024 NHL Draft. Over 35 games for the Attack this season, the Sudbury, Ontario native has 18 goals,13 assists and a +3 plus/minus rating. He was originally drafted by the Peterborough Petes in the seventh round of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection and was traded to Owen Sound in advance of the trade deadline during the 2023-24 season. Over 136 career games in the OHL, McCue has 41 goals and 28 assists.

Zurawski was selected by the Firebirds with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. The Barrie, Ontario native has recorded six goals and nine assists along with a +6 plus/minus rating in 32 games during his rookie season with the Firebirds.

Flint is also receiving the Oshawa Generals' 2027 second round pick, Oshawa's 2026 third round pick, Owen Sound's 2028 third round pick and a conditional 15th round pick in 2028 the deal.

SCOUTING REPORT FROM HEAD SCOUT MIKE OLIVERIO:

"Sam is a guy who sets the example for the rest of the team. He takes and deals out punishment, grinds for every puck, and does what it takes to win games. He brings energy to his team every time he is on the ice and uses it effectively when forechecking, battling in front of the net, and annoying his opponents. Sam also adds a scoring touch and the ability to make plays, as per his 18 goals and 31 points. He is a player we have been interested in for some time and we are happy to add him to our group."

The Firebirds will take the ice on Wednesday night in Brantford against the Brantford Bulldogs. Puck drop at the Brantford Civic Centre is scheduled for 7 p.m.

