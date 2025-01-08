2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Announced for Week 13

TORONTO, ON - Today, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced the Week 13 edition of its CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2024-25 season.

With 26 wins and only two regulation losses over their last 29 games, the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) continue to hold down the No. 1 spot, a position they've held since November 19. Trailing in second is the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), who are amid an eight-game winning streak as they sit first in the QMJHL. Lastly, rounding out the top three are the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League (WHL), who are riding a six-game point streak (4-0-1-1) as they hold a nine-point lead in the WHL.

Among the week's biggest risers are the Kitchener Rangers and the Windsor Spitfires, who both play in the OHL. Having reeled off six victories in a row, the Rangers have moved up two spots to find themselves at a season-best No. 4 in the CHL Top-10 Rankings. Meanwhile, riding the longest active winning streak at eight victories in a row, the Spitfires are up to fifth and back in the top five for the first time since the beginning of November.

The next rankings will be released the week of January 13, following the 14th week of regular season action in all three member leagues of the CHL.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 13

1. London Knights (OHL)

2. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

3. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

4. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

5. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

6. Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

7. Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

8. Barrie Colts (OHL)

9. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

10. Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

For information and details about each individual club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2024-25-chl-top-10-rankings-week-13.

