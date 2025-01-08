Game Day, Game 39, Firebirds at Bulldogs - 7 p.m.

January 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 39 - Firebirds at Bulldogs

Brantford Civic Centre

Brantford, Ontario

7:00 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Oshawa Generals scored 66 seconds into the first period and never trailed as they went on to beat the Firebirds, 7-0, on Sunday afternoon at the Tribute Communities Centre. Nathan Day entered the game in relief in the second period and made 20 saves on 22 shots.

BUSY BUNCH: Wednesday's game is the seventh in a stretch of nine games in 15 days. It began on December 28, after the Firebirds returned from the OHL's holiday break. Flint is 2-3-1-0 during the nine in 15 stretch thus far, having gone 2-1-0-0 at home and 0-2-1-0 on the road.

AT HOME IN BRANTFORD: The Bulldogs are in their second season in Brantford after the team relocated down the road from Hamilton ahead of the 2023-24 season. The relocation was announced as a temporary move due to renovations at FirstOntario Centre, but the City of Brantford has since green lit plans to build a new area, scheduled to be ready by 2028. Since arriving in Brantford, the Bulldogs are 33-16-4-2 in home games at the Brantford Civic Centre.

ROAD WEARY: Wednesday is Flint's third consecutive road game, with the Birds having gone 0-1-1-0 in the previous two. Flint is 7-9-2-1 on the road this season as opposed to 10-9-0-0 at home. The Firebirds are 2-4-2-0 in their last eight games on the road.

DAY THE WORKHORSE: Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day entered the game in relief on Sunday in Oshawa and stopped 20 of 22 shots in just over 32 minutes of action. Day leads the OHL in minutes played by a goaltender with 1913. He has appeared in 34 of the team's 38 games and entered the game in relief in each of the past two games he did not start. Day's 2.95 goals against average is the ninth-lowest in the league.

ODDS AND ENDS: The OHL's trade deadline is on Friday...Flint was shut out for the third time this season on Sunday...the Firebirds won their lone trip to Brantford last season, 3-1. Alex Kostov scored twice in the victory...Brantford will host the inagural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game in one week on January 15. Jimmy Lombardi is the lone Firebird who will participate.

UP NEXT: Flint returns home for a pair of games this weekend, starting on Friday night against the Guelph Storm. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

