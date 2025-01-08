Weekend Preview: January 8-11

January 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The week began with some former teammates reuniting in Barrie via trade from the North Bay Battalion. Forwards Anthony Romani and Owen Van Steensel were acquired from the North Bay Battalion on Sunday afternoon, they joined the Colts at practice on Monday morning, click here for full details.

Wednesday, January 8th at Owen Sound:

The Wednesday night matchup at the Bayshore marks the first of two games the two teams will meet this month, both games being in Owen Sound. The Colts' last visit to the Bayshore saw Ben Hrebik earn his first OHL career shutout on December 18th, the Colts won 4-0.

Thursday, January 9th at Peterborough:

Despite being in the Eastern Conference, the Colts and Petes only square off twice this season. The Colts will travel to the home of the Square Corners for the lone visit, the Petes will make their visit to Sadlon Arena on February 22nd. The Petes currently hold an 8-24-2-4 record and currently sit in last place in the Eastern Conference.

Saturday, January 11th vs Kitchener:

The 80s are coming back to Barrie on Saturday night! We will be playing 80s music all night with fans encouraged to dress up. The Kitchener Rangers make their only visit of the season and currently sit in third place in the Western Conference with 59 points. Prior to the game, the Colts will be recognizing the four players who participated at the World Juniors. Click here for tickets.

Other Notes:

The OHL has announced the January 4th game vs the Kingston Frontenacs has been rescheduled to February 4th at 7:00 PM. Tickets for the January 4th game will be valid for the new date.

The OHL trade deadline closes on Friday at 12:00 Pm with the overage deadline finishing at 12:00 PM on Thursday.

