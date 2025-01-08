The Road Ahead: a Pair of Games on Tap
January 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brantford Bulldogs News Release
The Brantford Bulldogs (19-15-4-0) are coming off their busiest week, with a whopping four game slate, where the team went 1-2-1. With the new year now well underway, the Bulldogs prepare for another pair of games this week.
Game 1: January 8th vs Flint Firebirds:
The Bulldogs open their week at home against the Flint Firebirds (17-18-2-1). This is the first matchup of the season between these two teams.
Storyline to watch:
In their only trip to the Civic Centre of the season, the Firebirds will look to repeat their success they had in Brantford last year. The Firebirds took a 3-1 victory over the Bulldogs in their own rink last year, led by a two-goal performance from Alex Kostov.
The Bulldogs will look to keep Kostov off the board and to get revenge from last year's game.
Game 2: January 11th @ Peterborough Petes:
The Bulldogs wrap up their week with a divisional matchup against the Peterborough Petes (8-24-2-4). Brantford is 3-0 against the Petes this season.
Storyline to watch:
The Bulldogs have been nearly perfect against the Petes this season, boasting a 3-0 record, with Nick Lardis leading the way, registering three goals in the victories so far.
Lardis and the Bulldogs will look to keep up their winning ways against the Petes, and aim to sweep the 2024-25 season series.
