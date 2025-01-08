Game Day - January 8 - GUE vs. ER

January 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Mid-week hockey in the Royal City as the Erie Otters are in town.

It's Sygenta Farmers Night! Syngenta - a sponsor of your Storm for over 20 years and a proud OHL sponsor - is thanking local farmers for all their hard work - giving out 1,500 'Thank a Farmer' clapper signs and they're hosting over 100 local farmers at the game.

It is also our first 'Ones'day promotion of the season, including $1 Hot Dogs with any regular-price food or beverage purchase and $1 special edition Storm T-shirt with any regular price purchase at Spyke's (200 t-shirts available per 'Ones'day game - only applies to special edition Storm t-shirt).

To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Max Namestnikov

Has 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 36 games this season

Had two goals in his last game

Who to Watch - Erie Otters

Carey Terrance

59th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft (ANA)

Has 26 points (14 goals, 12 assists) in 29 games this season

Won gold at the 2025 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship with the United States

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Erie 1-1-0-0 Guelph 1-1-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Erie 4-2-0-0 Guelph 2-4-0-0

Last 5 Years Erie 9-15-0-2 Guelph 17-9-0-0

Last 5 Years ER vs. GUE @ Guelph Erie 2-11-0-0 Guelph 11-2-0-0

Last 5 Years ER vs. GUE @ Erie Erie 7-4-0-2 Guelph 6-7-0-0

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.