Attack Acquire Zurawski from From Firebirds

January 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







Owen Sound Attack General Manager Dale DeGray announced this afternoon that the team has acquired 16-year-old right winger Cole Zurawski in a trade with the Flint Firebirds. Going the other way in the deal is 19-year-old left winger Sam McCue.

"We are very fortunate to have the opportunity to acquire Cole. Not many times are you given the opportunity to trade for a top player in the previous Under-16 draft" said DeGray when asked about acquiring Zurawski. "Cole is an elite forward who will add to our young group moving forward and in years to come. He is a smooth skating, smart offensive minded forward who has the ability to score goals and make plays. We would like to welcome Cole and his family to the Attack organization.

Zurawski was selected by the Firebirds in the first round, sixth overall, in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection, and is a right shot winger. The 6-foot, 181 pound native of Barrie, Ontario has played in 32 games this season registering 6 goals and 9 assists, including a career best 3 point (2 goals, 1 assist) night against Guelph in October. He also played for Team Canada White at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, winning a gold medal this past November. Zurawski played his under-16 season for the Mississauga Rebels where he had 19 goals and 23 assists in 34 games and added 2 goals and 1 assist in 2 games, when called up to play for the Georgetown Raiders of the OJHL in the playoff at the end of last season.

Zurawski is expected to be in the lineup tonight against the Colts and will wear the number 17 for the Attack.

OWEN SOUND ATTACK RECEIVE. FLINT FIREBIRDS RECEIVE.

Cole Zurawski (08) RW

15th Round Pick 2026 (FLNT) Sam McCue (05) LW

2nd Round Pick 2027 (OSH)

3rd Round Pick 2026 (OSH)

3rd Round Pick 2028 (OS)

15th Round Pick 2028 (OS)*

*Conditional

McCue's departure from the Attack comes just over a year to the date he was acquired as part of the deal that brought him and Konnor Smith to the Attack. In his time in Owen Sound, McCue has grown his game registering 30 goals and 22 assists in 69 games with the Attack and has been wearing an A during the first half of this season. This past summer McCue heard his name called by the Toronto Maple Leafs at the NHL Entry Draft.

The Owen Sound Attack would like to thank Sam for his commitment to the Attack organization both on and off the ice and wish him the best of luck with the Firebirds. Attack fans will get to see McCue just over a week and a half when Flint visits on Saturday, January 18th. This is also an Attack giveaway night with the first 3,000 fans receiving an Attack branded Chip and Dip plate.

