Edwards Scores Pair in First-Star Effort, Otters Record First Win of 2025 in OT

January 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Guelph, Ontario - On the road again for the Erie Otters, facing off in Wednesday Night Hockey against divisional foes, the fledgling Guelph Storm. For the Otters, it's been one of the toughest buildings to win in in the Ontario Hockey League - amassing a record of 2-11-0-0 in the last five years at the Sleeman Centre. With a new look Storm team taking the ice with changes made at the trade deadline, Erie would look for their first win of the 2025 portion of the campaign, and start off a big week on the right foot.

Erie's offense would start off on a good clip in the opening five minutes - controlling shots 5-2, and earning the game's first goal as Dylan Edwards (11) would find the back of the net not even two minutes into the contest. From here though, Erie would be inflicted with a bit of penalty trouble - being sent to the box three times in the opening 20. Although Erie's penalty kill would be up to the task, the Guelph offense would start to get its swagger back from the man-advantage opportunities, as Jett Luchanko (8) and Daniil Skvortsov (5) would find the back of the net less than 10 minutes apart to jump to a 2-1 lead. Despite a 15-13 shot advantage, Erie would trail headed to the first break of the game.

An even-keel middle frame would see things turn south against Erie as they'd go on their fourth penalty kill of the game, and Jett Luchanko (9, PPG) would record his second of the night for the only goal of the period. Guelph would outshoot the Otters 14-8 in the frame (27-23 in the game to the point), and take a two-goal lead into the final period of play.

A furious comeback effort would cap off the Otters night - looking to leave the Sleeman Centre with a victory. Dylan Edwards (12) would put the Otters on the right foot early in the period with his second of the night to make it a one-goal game. Battling to get the game tied up for the first time since the early first, Alex Messier (1) would finally get the proverbial monkey-off-his-back with his first goal of the season - and a big one - with just over 12 minutes gone by. Guelph would stop the bleeding momentarily as Charlie Paquette (14) would give the Storm the lead back with just under four minutes to go. The Big Rig never lets a moment get too big for him, as Sam Alfano (22) would knot the game up with just over two minutes remaining. A major penalty assessed to Jett Luchanko with 10 seconds left in regulation would end his night, and send Erie to the man-advantage for nearly the entirety of overtime if needed. It was not needed. In the extra frame, Erie would outshoot Guelph 4-0, dominate the offensive end, and see Pano Fimis (13, PPG, GWG) end the game for Erie's first victory of 2025, 5-4 in overtime.

The Erie Otters will now prepare to welcome the Saginaw Spirit to town for Connor McDavid Jersey Retirement Night (pres. By Rebich Investments & Erie Apparel), as the most legendary of all Otter alumni returns home to see his number go to the rafters forever. Fans will be welcomed out with a giveaway for all in attendance, and plenty more fun to be announced. After an incredible Friday night downtown, Erie will close the weekend on Saturday with the Sarnia Sting for Youth Sports Night, featuring a Ty Henry Bobblehead night. Erie will hit the road again next weekend for the Eastern Swing.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.