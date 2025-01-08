Attack Receive 7 Picks for Captain Konnor Smith

January 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







Owen Sound Attack General Manager Dale DeGray announced this morning that the team has completed a trade with the Brampton Steelheads that will see the team receive seven draft picks in exchange for team captain and overage defenceman Konnor Smith. The move comes just a year and six days after the Attack acquired Smith from the Peterborough Petes at last year's trade deadline.

"Moving your captain is not a very easy thing to do, but in this situation, I think it was necessary for Konnor to move forward and us to look to the future" said DeGray when asked about the trade. "Konnor is a fantastic young man and did everything he could in the time he was here. He was a tremendous leader and teammate. We would like to wish him well with the remainder of the season and in his pro career."

Smith joined the Attack last January in the aforementioned trade with the Petes that saw Nico Addy and Martin Matejicek go to the Petes in exchange for Smith and Sam McCue. While with the Attack Smith was a force on the ice using his size and presence to strengthen the Attack defensive corps and a consummate professional off the ice. His leadership qualities led him to being named team captain at the start of the 2024-25 season. In 42 games with the Attack, Smith registered 6 goals and 11 assists, including his first career OHL hat trick against the Niagara IceDogs earlier this season. He has seen limited action with the Attack this season due to injury. Smith is a fourth round selection of the Anaheim Ducks.

OWEN SOUND ATTACK RECEIVE BRAMPTON STEELHEADS RECEIVE

2nd Round Pick 2025 (WSR)

2nd Round Pick 2028 (LDN)

3rd Round Pick 2026 (OTT)

5th Round Pick 2027 (BRAM)

6th Round Pick 2026 (BRAM)

7th Round Pick 2025 (LDN)

10th Round Pick 2028 (BRAM) Konnor Smith (04) D

The Owen Sound Attack would like to thank Konnor for his commitment to the Attack organization both on and off the ice and wish him the best of luck with the Steelheads. Attack fans will get to see Smith one last time on Sunday, February 2, when the Steelheads visit the Bayshore. This is also an Attack giveaway night with the first 3,000 fans receiving a pair of Attack sunglasses.

