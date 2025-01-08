Steelheads Acquire Konnor Smith from the Owen Sound Attack

January 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads have completed a trade with the Owen Sound Attack, acquiring Anaheim Ducks prospect Konnor Smith in exchange for a second-round pick in 2025 (WSR), second-round pick in 2028 (LDN), third-round pick in 2026 (OTT), fifth-round pick in 2027, sixth-round pick in 2026, seventh-round pick in 2025 (LDN), and a tenth-round pick in 2028.

Originally drafted by the Peterborough Petes in the ninth-round (#175 overall) of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, Smith spent just over three seasons with Petes, totaling 35 points (14G, 21A) in 145 games. The Windsor, Ontario native also captured the OHL Championship during the 2022-23 season, skating in 23 playoff games. During that summer, Smith was then drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth-round (#97 overall) in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Prior to the 2024 OHL trade deadline Smith was traded to the Owen Sound Attack. The 6'6" defenceman has skated in a total of 42 games for the Attack, totaling 17 points (6G, 11A) and has served as the team's captain during the 2024-25 campaign, in which he has produced at a point-per-game pace.

Smith also signed an amateur tryout (ATO) with the San Diego Gulls on April 6, 2024 and played in 6 American Hockey League (AHL) games registering a goal in his debut.

