Spitfires Acquire Luke McNamara from the Kingston Frontenacs in Exchange for a Draft Pick

January 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires have acquired 2005 born forward Luke McNamara in exchange for a draft pick; Niagara's 5th in 2025.

McNamara is a native of Mississauga, Ontario and was drafted in round one (15th overall) by the Saginaw Spirit in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. McNamara attended the Calgary Flames Development in the summer of 2024.

McNamara is in his fourth season in the OHL. In his rookie year with the Spirit, McNamara appeared in 63 games while recording 7 goals and 15 assists for 22 points. In his sophomore season, McNamara played in 67 regular season games and recorded 8 goals and 19 assists for 27 points. Last season McNamara played in 11 games for the Spirit before being traded to the Kingston Frontenacs. Over both clubs, McNamara played in 60 games and recorded 10 goals and recorded 24 assists for 34 points. So far this season, McNamara has played in 36 games with the Fronts and has recorded 6 goals and 12 assists for 18 points. He has a total of 226 games played and 101 points.

Bill Bowler spoke on the acquisition of McNamara.

"Luke is an excellent skater with a big frame." GM Bill Bowler said. "We are really hoping to unleash his potential here in Windsor."

McNamara spoke on coming to Windsor.

"Windsor's a great city with a great fan base, the facilities are amazing, the coaching staff is first class and (general manager) Bill Bowler's been great," the 19-year-old McNamara said to the media. "I'm excited to join an elite group of guys."

Welcome to Windsor, Luke!

