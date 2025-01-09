Duke City Gladiators Announce New Ownership Group and Plans for the Future

January 9, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Duke City Gladiators News Release







The Duke City Gladiators, a proud member of the Indoor Football League (IFL), are excited to announce a new chapter in the franchise's history with the introduction of a new ownership group. Michael Fietz and Bob Pitre have officially taken ownership of the team, succeeding Gina Prieskorn-Thomas, who has played an instrumental role in building the Gladiators' foundation and fostering their success. Through a unanimous decision from the IFL board of directors, an ownership transfer from Prieskorn-Thomas to Fietz and Pitre has been approved effective immediately.

Michael Fietz and Bob Pitre bring a shared vision of growth and excellence to the Gladiators, aiming to elevate the franchise to new heights. The transition has been a collaborative effort, with the new owners working closely with Prieskorn-Thomas to ensure a smooth handover and a continued commitment to the team's loyal fans and the Albuquerque community. Michael Fietz will operate as the General Manager of the team.

"Both Mike and Bob are the type of owners that will not only elevate the Gladiator brand but the IFL as a whole," stated IFL Commissioner, Todd Tryon. "I've been very impressed with their impact and ties not only to Albuquerque but the whole state of New Mexico. They both have a long track record of success, and I look forward to that carrying over into the IFL."

As part of this exciting new era, the Gladiators will take a hiatus for the 2025 season. During this time, the team will undergo a rebranding process and focus on securing a new venue to better serve its fans. The Gladiators are committed to making the 2026 season a landmark year as they return to action with renewed energy and deeper ties to the local community.

"We are honored to be part of the Duke City Gladiators and the vibrant Albuquerque community," said Michael Fietz and Bob Pitre in a joint statement. "Our goal is to build on the strong foundation that Gina Prieskorn-Thomas established and take this franchise to the next level. We're looking forward to the team's bright future and its impact on fans, players, and the community as a whole."

