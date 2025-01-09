Panthers Sign Wide Receiver BK Smith

January 9, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers have added a determined playmaker with the signing of former Valdosta State University wide receiver BK Smith Jr.

"BK is a smooth receiver with high-level body control and displays polish as a route runner," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He tracks the long ball effectively, has a variety of releases off the line and catches the ball in traffic with confidence."

As a graduate transfer from Eastern Kentucky University, Smith caught 112 passes for 1,648 yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons at Valdosta State. In his final year with the Blazers, Smith hauled in a team-leading 70 receptions for 1,008 yards and 6 scores. In the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs, Smith caught the game-winning 24-yard touchdown pass with nine seconds remaining in a 38-31 win over Delta State. Thanks to his outstanding play, he was named First-Team All-Gulf South Conference, Second-Team All-Region, having ranked 12th in all of Division II in receiving yards.

"I'm grateful to Valdosta State who gave me a chance to show what I can do. I gave them two good seasons and made a run at a national championship," said Smith. "My strengths are my quickness to create separation, good hands to go up and get the ball when I need to, and I take pride in being physical in the run game. I'm willing to do whatever the team needs for me to be a great teammate for the organization."

