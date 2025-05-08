IFL Names WR Josh Tomas Offensive Player of the Week Following Week 7 Win

May 8, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The IFL spotlight is on Bay Area once again-this time thanks to Josh Tomas. The second-year wide receiver has been named Offensive Player of the Week after a standout performance in the Panthers' 57-34 victory over the San Diego Strike Force.

In his first game back at home since Week 4, following a road win and a bye week, Tomas brought an undeniable energy to the field. He totaled 116 all-purpose yards, rushing for 37 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries, while adding 66 yards and one touchdown on three receptions. Tomas also recorded 13 yards on a kickoff return, making his presence felt across multiple areas and reinforcing his status as one of the league's most dynamic offensive weapons.

"Josh has a unique ability to make plays all over the field," said Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He's shown time and time again that he's someone who can change the game in an instant, and we're proud of the way he continues to raise the bar every week."

Tomas' breakout night came at a crucial moment for the Panthers. Trailing 15-16 at halftime, the team leaned on its playmakers, and Tomas answered the call. His second-half touchdowns erased the deficit and fueled a strong finish, which ultimately buried San Diego and extended Bay Area's winning streak.

After a record-setting college career at Georgetown, where he led the nation in receptions and receiving yards per game in 2022, Tomas has quickly emerged as one of the IFL's most explosive athletes. His blend of route-running precision, speed, and reliable hands has added a new dimension to the Panthers' already high-powered offense.

This marks Tomas' first IFL Player of the Week honor and the third such award earned by a Panthers player this season. He joins defensive back Joe Foucha (Week 4) and kicker Axel Perez (Week 5) as part of a growing list of Bay Area standouts earning league-wide recognition in 2025.

To celebrate #2 Josh Tomas being named IFL Offensive Player of the Week, the Panthers are offering a Buy 2, Get 2 Free ticket special for their next home game on Friday, May 16 at 7:05 PM against the Tucson Sugar Skulls. For every two tickets purchased, fans will receive two additional tickets free-with no cap on how many tickets can be claimed. This limited-time offer is available now through Sunday, May 11.

