Game 7 Preview: Quad City vs. Green Bay

May 8, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







The Steamwheelers will travel to Green Bay, Wisconsin, for an Eastern Conference battle against the rival Green Bay Blizzard. This will be a rematch of week one's opening night game, where the sQUAD secured a 39-37 win. It is also the second of three games in this season's series.

Kick-off is at 3:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 10, at the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI. To watch online, head over to the IFL Network.

About the Steamwheelers

Through six games, the Steamwheelers sit at 6-0 and on top of the Eastern Conference. Last week, the team won a gritty game on the road against the Fishers Freight in their first-ever matchup. Quarterback Daquan Neal threw five touchdowns and added a rushing score, while Jordan Vesey and Keyvan Rudd led the receiving corps. The defense stepped up with multiple fumble recoveries, including David Cagle's game-winning strip and recovery in overtime. Bubba Arslanian and Malik Duncan also recovered fumbles that helped stop the Fishers attack. One of the biggest strengths for the Steamwheelers is their offense, which ranks second in points per game and first in total points. Not to count out the defense, the Wheelers' defense is tied for first in sacks, and leads the league in fumbles forced and recovered.

QC - Players to Watch

Jordan Vesey / WR - In week one against the Blizzard, Vesey only had two catches for 20 yards, but has since had some monster games against conference opponents, such as having an 81-yard,three-touchdown performance against Jacksonville. The young receiver will try to top his two catches for 46 yards and two-touchdown performance last week against Fishers.

Bubba Arslanian / LB - Arslanian had an up-and-down performance in last week's win over the Freight. Like most of the defense, he had trouble stopping the run game at points, but also finished with nine tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Arslanian is looking to continue his great season and add to his league-leading 49 total tackles.

About the Blizzard

Through six games, the Blizzard sit at an even 3-3, holding down second place in the Eastern Conference. In their last game, the Blizzard lost big to the Tulsa Oilers on the road, 46-30, as their 20-point fourth quarter was not enough. Quarterback Max Meylor threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, while their defense contributed with a blocked field goal recovered by defensive back Kevin Ransom II in the end zone. The Green Bay offense is their biggest strength, totalling 862 passing yards in six games, which is third best in the league, and their 19 rushing touchdowns are second best in the league. Despite being tied for first with seven sacks, the Blizzard defense allows 47.7 points per game, which is the third-most in the league.

Green Bay - Players to Watch

Kymani Clarke / RB - Clarke enters Saturday's game fifth in the league in total rushing yards and tied for second with nine touchdowns on the ground, but struggled in their last game with only 25 yards and no scores. Clarke will look to dominate a Wheelers' defense that gave up 166 yards on the ground against Fishers last week.

Nijul Canada / DB - Canada, so far this season, has been flying all over the field with 35 tackles, including 8.5 tackles and 0.5 tackles for a loss last week in the Blizzard's loss against Tulsa. Canada will undoubtedly be hungry for his first interception of the season and, with Wheelers' quarterback, Daquan Neal, throwing three interceptions in the past two weeks, he will try to bring that number up.

Last Time Around....

The sQUAD and Blizzard last met on 3/21/25, the opening night of the 2025 season, where the Wheelers won, 39-37. After falling behind early, the Steamwheelers responded with multiple scores, including three rushing touchdowns from Daquan Neal and a diving touchdown grab by wideout Travalle Calvin. Neal also connected with Davion Johnson for a key second-half score and managed the clock effectively late in the game. Defensively, defensive lineman David Cagle notched a sack, and Bubba Arslanian made a crucial stop to hold Green Bay to a field goal. A final defensive stand sealed the narrow win and preserved Quad City's strong start to the season.

Additional Fan Experience

Head to our FREE Official Away Game Watch Party at Blackhawk Bowl & Martini Lounge! Meet the Deckmate Dancers and enjoy drink specials as you watch the game!

