Game Preview: Iowa Barnstormers at Tulsa Oilers

May 8, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers (1-4) return to the field Saturday for their fourth road game of the 2025 season, traveling to Tulsa to face the Oilers (3-2) on Saturday, May 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CST

The Barnstormers are coming off of a loss to Jacksonville Sharks, but hope to get back on track against a Tulsa team that gives up 156 yards per game.

Iowa's offense is at the top of the IFL, averaging 197.4 yards per game behind a wide receiver corps that is led by Quian Williams.

The former Buffalo wide receiver is leading the league with 381 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Williams' 30 receptions is nine more than the next highest player in the IFL.

On the other side of the field at the same position, wideout Khaleb Hood is right there with Williams, averaging 61 yards receiving per game - good for fourth in the league.

Complete with Jalen Bracey and Keshaun Taylor, the Barnstormers are the only team in the IFL to have four wideouts with over 100 yards receiving this year.

Meanwhile, quarterback James Cahoon has gotten off to a hot start, averaging 175 yards per game in his first two starts with the team.

On the defensive side of the ball, standouts Caleb Streat and Patrick Godbolt are getting after the football.

Streat is tied for third in the IFL with three interceptions, one of which he returned to the end zone for a pick six. Godbolt is the league's leader in forced fumbles with three.

