France Returns to Barnstormers

January 9, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have re-signed defensive back J'Von France to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

France (6-1, 185, Wayne State) returns to the Iowa Barnstormers for his second season with the team. In his rookie Barnstormers season, France appeared in 16 games tallying 70.5 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and one interception.

Collegiately, France spent four years at Wayne State College in Nebraska where he appeared in 43 games with the Wildcats collecting 121 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, five interceptions, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. France also earned numerous accolades including All-NSIC South Division Second Team in his junior season and All-NSIC South Division First Team Defense and Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-America Honorable Mention during his senior season.

"Von showed flashes of greatness last season and we felt he has the potential to reach a higher level of play in year two," said Coach Mogensen. "I look forward to seeing the work he put on this off-season and think he is primed to make a big year two jump."

France will join the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

