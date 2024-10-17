Gladiators to Sit out 2025 Season
October 17, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Duke City Gladiators News Release
The Duke City Gladiators announced today that the organization will not participate in the 2025 Indoor Football League season. The organization has submitted and received approval from the Indoor Football League to enter dormant status for the upcoming 2025 season.
Owner Gina Prieskorn-Thomas commented, "We would like to thank both the cities of Albuquerque and Rio Rancho for their support of our organziation since 2018. We were able to make a huge impact in our communities through the partnership of our fans, sponsors, and organization. We will still continue our mission to effect our community during our time of dormancy. We are excited for our return to field in 2026."
For any further questions please contact Gina Prieskorn-Thomas at thomasginam@yahoo.com.
• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...
Indoor Football League Stories from October 17, 2024
- Gladiators to Sit out 2025 Season - Duke City Gladiators
- San Antonio Signs 2024 Defensive Player of the Year - San Antonio Gunslingers
- Three More Players Return to Sharks for 2025 Season - Jacksonville Sharks
- Quarterback Felix Harper Re-Signs with Panthers - Bay Area Panthers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Duke City Gladiators Stories
- Gladiators to Sit out 2025 Season
- Justin Stokton Has Signed with the Duke City Gladiators for Their 2024 Season
- Greg Dent Jr. Signs for the 2024 Season
- Aaron Dilworth Signs with Duke City for 2024 Season
- Ernesto Lacayo Signs with Duke City for the 2024 Season