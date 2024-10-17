Gladiators to Sit out 2025 Season

October 17, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Duke City Gladiators News Release







The Duke City Gladiators announced today that the organization will not participate in the 2025 Indoor Football League season. The organization has submitted and received approval from the Indoor Football League to enter dormant status for the upcoming 2025 season.

Owner Gina Prieskorn-Thomas commented, "We would like to thank both the cities of Albuquerque and Rio Rancho for their support of our organziation since 2018. We were able to make a huge impact in our communities through the partnership of our fans, sponsors, and organization. We will still continue our mission to effect our community during our time of dormancy. We are excited for our return to field in 2026."

For any further questions please contact Gina Prieskorn-Thomas at thomasginam@yahoo.com.

