San Antonio Signs 2024 Defensive Player of the Year

October 17, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Antonio Gunslingers News Release







The San Antonio Gunslingers have officially signed Ravarius Rivers, the 2024 IFL Defensive Player of the Year, for the 2025 season.

Rivers delivered an outstanding performance last season, totaling 91.5 tackles, eight interceptions, three tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, and two blocked kicks. His efforts earned him a place on the All-IFL First Team, along with a Player of the Week honor in Week 13.

