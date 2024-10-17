Three More Players Return to Sharks for 2025 Season

October 17, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Sharks have re-signed the following players for the 2025 season: DL Raahsaan Wilkins, DB Dejahn Warren, and DB Omari Smith.

Wilkins (6 '2,310lbs) played for the Sharks at the end of the 2024 season and made an immediate impact. He will anchor the DL in the 2025 season. Wilkins began his collegiate football career at Vanderbilt University in 2020, where he played for two seasons. During his time with the Commodores, he appeared in a number of games and showcased his potential as a defensive player. Over those two seasons, Wilkins recorded a total of 21 tackles, including five tackles for loss, demonstrating his ability to disrupt the offensive backfield. After his brief tenure at Illinois, Wilkins made another transfer, this time to the University of Connecticut (UConn). At UConn, he finished his college football journey by contributing 13 total tackles and securing one sack. Despite the challenges of moving between schools, Wilkins showed resilience and adaptability, bringing his defensive capabilities to every team he played for.

Warren (6 '0,180 lbs) played three seasons for Jackson State University (JSU), where he made a notable impact on the field, recording a total of 15 tackles, including 13 solo, and one interception. His time at JSU was under the leadership of the legendary Coach Deion "Prime" Sanders, during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Under Sanders' guidance, Warren developed into a dynamic player, known for his quick decision-making and athletic ability. Throughout his playing time at JSU, Warren consistently demonstrated his impressive speed, football IQ, and a knack for reading plays, making him a key contributor to the defense.

Smith (5 '10,170lbs) joined the Sharks at the end of the 2024 season. He played cornerback at Florida Atlantic University. Smith is from Fort Myers.

