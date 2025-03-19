Sharks Announce 25-Man Roster
March 19, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Jacksonville Sharks News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks are happy to announce the roster for the 2025 season. The 25-man roster is as follows:
Last Name First Name Position
King Tyler RB
Ross Tyrese DB
Robinson Jr Jimmie RB
Ashley Ka'Ron WR
Vander Edward WR
Whitley Jordon DB
Barker Kaleb QB
Huggins John DB
Bennett Kivon DL
Stoshak Jaedon WR
Jones Malik DB
Rice Chris DL
Espinosa Blaine QB
Hatcher Hayden LB
Lyles Noah DL
Hancock Carson K
Kelley Korey DB
Harris Aric OL
Brown Leon OL
Jackson Dominick OL
Rogers Marcus WR
Wilkins RJ DL
Malik Fleming DB
Chaz Neal OL/DL
Bennett Vance WR
About the Jacksonville Sharks
The Jacksonville Sharks are members of the Indoor Football League (IFL). The 4X Champions play all their home games on True Vet Field at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Sharks Season tickets for the 2025 season are now available. To become a Shark Nation member or for more information please call (904) 621-0700 or visit https://www.jaxsharks.com/shark-nation-memberships. Follow the Sharks on Facebook at facebook.com/jaxsharks and on X and Instagram @jaxsharks, as well as the Attack Dance Team at facebook.com/sharkattackdance and Chum at facebook.com/chumsharks.
Jacksonville Sharks training camp
Jacksonville Sharks training camp
