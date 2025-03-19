Sharks Announce 25-Man Roster

March 19, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release









Jacksonville Sharks training camp

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks are happy to announce the roster for the 2025 season. The 25-man roster is as follows:

Last Name First Name Position

King Tyler RB

Ross Tyrese DB

Robinson Jr Jimmie RB

Ashley Ka'Ron WR

Vander Edward WR

Whitley Jordon DB

Barker Kaleb QB

Huggins John DB

Bennett Kivon DL

Stoshak Jaedon WR

Jones Malik DB

Rice Chris DL

Espinosa Blaine QB

Hatcher Hayden LB

Lyles Noah DL

Hancock Carson K

Kelley Korey DB

Harris Aric OL

Brown Leon OL

Jackson Dominick OL

Rogers Marcus WR

Wilkins RJ DL

Malik Fleming DB

Chaz Neal OL/DL

Bennett Vance WR

About the Jacksonville Sharks

The Jacksonville Sharks are members of the Indoor Football League (IFL). The 4X Champions play all their home games on True Vet Field at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Sharks Season tickets for the 2025 season are now available. To become a Shark Nation member or for more information please call (904) 621-0700 or visit https://www.jaxsharks.com/shark-nation-memberships. Follow the Sharks on Facebook at facebook.com/jaxsharks and on X and Instagram @jaxsharks, as well as the Attack Dance Team at facebook.com/sharkattackdance and Chum at facebook.com/chumsharks.

