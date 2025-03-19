Panthers Add Former Stanford Coordinator to Front Office Staff

March 19, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Bay Area Panthers have named former Stanford Game Day Coordinator Severin Madsen-Dean as the new Director of Operations and Game Day Presentation.

Bringing nearly eight years of experience in crafting unforgettable game day experiences, Madsen-Dean specializes in game day atmosphere creation, business operations, and event management.

His work has been showcased on some of the biggest stages in sports, including collaborations with College GameDay, scripting and executing games for ACC Network, Pac-12 Networks, ESPN, ESPN2, Major League Soccer, and the National Women's Soccer League. Madsen-Dean's passion lies in designing and delivering engaging, family-friendly atmospheres that make game days the most exciting events in town.

A proud veteran, the operations expert previously served eight years in the United States Army National Guard, where he honed his leadership skills and commitment to excellence.

This background, combined with his love for sports and entertainment, drives his dedication to creating memorable experiences for fans and organizations alike.

