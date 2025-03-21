Sharks Dominate Pirates in Season Opener

March 21, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks battle the Massachusetts Pirates

LOWELL, MA - The Jacksonville Sharks secured their first win of the season on the road, defeating the Massachusetts Pirates 46-25. From the start, the Sharks took control, capitalizing on multiple turnovers forced by their defense while the offense executed key plays to keep the Pirates trailing the entire game. With strong defensive stops and efficient passing, Jacksonville maintained momentum, never allowing Massachusetts to close the gap. This dominant performance set the tone for the Sharks as they look to build on their success moving forward.

The Jacksonville Sharks came out strong in the first half against the Massachusetts Pirates, making big plays on both sides of the ball. The Pirates started with possession, but Sharks' Malik Jones quickly made an impact, intercepting a pass at the 15 yard line just four minutes into the first quarter.

Shortly after, the Sharks' defense struck again with another interception. Jaden Stoshack hauled in a pass from quarterback Kaleb Barker for the Sharks' second touchdown of the quarter. However, the Pirates managed to block the extra point. They responded with a 15 yard rushing touchdown by Williams, closing the gap as the first quarter ended with the Sharks leading 13-7.

The Sharks continued their dominance in the second quarter, as Barker connected with Ashley for another touchdown to extend the lead. Later in the quarter, Barker completed a 15-yard pass to Edward Vander for yet another touchdown, giving the Sharks a comfortable advantage with just four minutes left in the half. The Pirates attempted to answer, driving downfield, but Noah Lyles made a crucial defensive play, diving to block a pass on third and goal.

The Pirates' struggles continued as they missed a field goal attempt on fourth down. Just before halftime, the Pirates' defense had a moment of their own when Tavion Thomas intercepted a pass from Barker at the Massachusetts 13-yard line. Despite the turnover, the Sharks maintained control as they headed into the locker room with the lead. The score at the half was 26-7, Sharks.

The Jacksonville Sharks wasted no time adding to their lead in the third quarter, as Tyler King ran the field with a 46 yard return for a touchdown. The Pirates responded with a 1 yard rushing touchdown from Kenji Bahar, but their momentum was short lived. Jacksonville's Kaleb Barker was intercepted by Donnie Lewis at the Massachusetts 15-yard line, with Lewis returning it 19 yards to the Sharks' 16.

Jacksonville challenged a ruled incomplete pass, arguing it was a Massachusetts fumble. After review, the ruling of an incomplete pass did not stand, the ball was deemed a fumble and the Sharks did gain possession of the ball. Barker then executed a fake handoff to advance the ball to the 2 yard line. Moments later, Edward Vander powered into the end zone for a rushing touchdown, and the extra point was good. By the end of the third quarter, Jacksonville had a 39-13 lead. The Sharks continued their dominance into the fourth quarter, extending their lead to 45-15 after Jimmie Robinson powered through for a 1 yard rushing touchdown.

Despite the deficit, Massachusetts refused to back down. Darr Carrington found the end zone on a 2-yard rushing touchdown, cutting into the Sharks' lead. With four minutes left in the game, Carrington struck again, this time with a 6 yard rushing touchdown, bringing the score to 46-25 in favor of Jacksonville. However, the Sharks' early dominance was too much to overcome, and they secured a victory, 46-25, Sharks, Final.

The Sharks now start the season 1-0 and will play their first home game on Sunday, April 6 against the Vegas Knight Hawks in the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Sharks can't wait to return to the Shark Tank and give fans a promising 2025 season.

It's Pirates and Princess Night presented by Rolland Reash Plumbing. Don't miss out on a great halftime featuring a GIRL POWER flag football game. Make sure to arrive early for SharkFest, our pregame party at 4 p.m. outside of Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Kickoff is at 6:05 pm. Don't miss out on our 15th season rally towel giveaway courtesy of Rolland Reash Plumbing! It will also be Youth Sports Night. All youth sports teams can purchase special-priced tickets! For tickets call 904-621-0700 or visit jaxsharks.com.

