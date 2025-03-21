Game Preview: Tulsa Oilers at San Antonio Gunslingers

March 21, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, begins a new season on the road facing the San Antonio Gunslingers at 6:05pm, March 22.

LAST TIME OUT.. Tulsa finished last season in dominant fashion over the Massachusetts Pirates with a 44-24 win at home. The Pirates began the night's scoring with a 22-yard field goal by Henry Nell to make it 3-0 Massachusetts with 7:01 to go in the first quarter. A rouge made the game 4-0 but Tulsa responded with a 6-yard touchdown catch by Jarrod Ware Jr. to make the game 7-4 Oilers with 2:55 left in the opening quarter. The second frame saw back-to-back scores by Tulsa. First, by D'Marcus Adams via a 7-yard catch in the corner of the end zone with 11:45 remaining in the half, followed by Tyrone Howell's bobble and snag on a 3-yard scoring play to push the score to 20-4 Oilers with 5:23 to go in the second. A rushing touchdown on a 2-yard scramble by Pirates' QB Connor Degenhardt brought the game to a 20-10 score line with just 0:21 left in the half. Tulsa would get the last laugh of the first half thanks to a 21-yard reception for a touchdown by Ware Jr. with 0:13 to go to reveal a 26-10 Oilers lead at the half. Ross Moore opened the second half with a 27-yard field goal, turning the game into a 29-10 lead for Tulsa with 9:45 remaining in the third quarter. Jimmie Robinson for Massachusetts carried a 7-yard rush for a score to give life back to the Pirates at the 3:17 remaining mark of the third making it 29-16 Oilers. Adams for Tulsa picked up his second touchdown of the evening on a 4-yard snag to allow the Oilers to grab a 37-16 advantage with 14:39 to go in the game. Alexis Rosario added to the Tulsa lead with his own 24-yard touchdown reception to make the game 44-16 in favor of the black and gold with 7:47 to go in the fourth quarter. Degenhardt for the Pirates added one last touchdown and a drop-kick extra point attempt helped make it 44-24 Oilers to end the game. Andre Sale leads the franchise in all-purpose touchdowns with 74. Tulsa ended the season at 6-10 pushing their franchise record to 8-23 after two seasons.

FOCUS AHEAD.. A new year dawns, season three. The Oilers franchise has seen a steady climb throughout two seasons, ticket sales continue to rise and interest in a team now primed for a run is not only appropriate but inevitable for a community hungry for success. Season two saw a 300% increase in the win column, going from 2-13 to 6-10. Improvements in many areas including being much more responsible with possessions helped Tulsa become more relevant in the playoff race last year. Additions such as former IFL-MVP TJ Edwards at QB has made the Oilers a much higher threat prior to even game one. This will be the first time in franchise history that the Oilers will play in the IFL's Week One, as they have opened their season in Week Two of the schedule the first two years. With the campaign starting on the road in San Antonio, Tulsa will have begun all three seasons of team history on the road in the Lone Star State, having played in Frisco the previous two openers.

HOW TO "HIT THE BULLSEYE" IN SAN ANTONIO.. A franchise in the Frisco Fighters has ceased and not only coaches, but players have found new homes, many with Tulsa and some with San Antonio. Using the new dynamic from an influx of successful players from elsewhere in the league one season ago is key. San Antonio signed former Oiler, Jordan Jones, and familiarity with his strengths will be pertinent to moving the ball on offense in game one of the 2025 season.

Indoor Football League Stories from March 21, 2025

