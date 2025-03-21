Green Bay Downed by Quad City

March 21, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

It is March, which is the start of the official 2025 IFL season! The Green Bay Blizzard start their season facing the Quad City Steamwheelers. The game was a nail-biting faceoff with excellent drives, clutch conversions, and missed field goals that kept all viewers' attention until the final whistle.

The first quarter begins, and the Blizzard caps off its first drive of the 2025 season with a touchdown pass to Zane Lewis to put them on top 7-0. After some defensive stops and missed field goals, the first quarter ends with Green Bay on top 7-0.

The second quarter begins, and Quad City has a chance to take advantage of the missed field goal. Quad City rolls through the Green Bay defense. New Steamwheeler quarterback Daquan Neal finishes the drive with a QB sneak into the end zone, tying it up 7-7. Green Bay answers as Andrew Mevis nails the 42-yard field goal; Green Bay leads 10-7 halfway through the second. Quad City claps back with a touchdown pass to Travelle Calvin, but a missed PAT brings the score to 10-13 with a minute remaining in the half. During the ensuing kickoff, Green Bay's Joshua Mack picks up the squib kick to set up Green Bay inside the five-yard line. This time, Max Meylor sneaks it in, giving the Blizzard the edge heading into halftime, 17-13.

After an eventful end to the first half, the third quarter begins, and Quad City receives the ball. Daquan Neal keeps the option and takes it in the end zone. Despite another Quad City missed extra point, the Steamwheelers take a 19-17 lead. Quad City holds Green Bay to a field goal, resulting in another lead change, now 20-19 in Green Bay's favor. Quad City answers with the 30-yard touchdown strike to Davion Johnson, who makes some quick moves and lunges in the end zone to put Quad City up 20-25 after a failed 2-point attempt. Green Bay hoped to reclaim momentum, but the Steamwheelers held strong and stopped the Blizzard on fourth down.

The Steamwheelers defense set up an opportunity to extend the lead. The home team put together another great drive, which resulted in a Daquan Neal rushing touchdown, putting the Steamwheelers up 32-20 to start the fourth quarter. With every Green Bay touchdown, Quad City would answer right back to end the game 39-37.

Daquan Neal's five-touchdown performance helps Quad City start their season 1-0 with hopes to keep the win streak going as they travel to Massachusetts to face the Pirates (0-1).

Green Bay is 0-1 after a close loss. They will hope to bounce back next week in their home opener, where they will face the Barnstormers (0-0). The Blizzard have another Midwest rivalry on their hands. Two historic franchises battle it out on March 28 at the Resch Center on Youth Jersey Night!

Written By: Tristan Wendt

