IFL Opening Weekend Preview: The 17th Season Begins

The Indoor Football League (IFL) is set to launch its 17th season on March 21st. Here's a breakdown of the Week One matchups as opening weekend approaches.

Friday, March 21 @ 6:05pm CT: Massachusetts Pirates vs. Jacksonville Sharks

The 2025 season kicks off with the Massachusetts Pirates facing the Jacksonville Sharks at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Pirates are coming off a 10-9 campaign in 2024, which saw them reach the IFL Championship before falling 53-16 to the Arizona Rattlers. Keep an eye on wide receiver Teo Redding, who racked up 729 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns last season and looks to pick up where he left off.

The Sharks, meanwhile, are 0-2 against the Pirates since their 2024 IFL debut, with their most recent clash ending in a 44-30 home loss. With quarterback Kaleb Barker back at the helm, Jacksonville aims to notch its first IFL win against Massachusetts. Kickoff is set for 6:05 p.m. CT on Friday, March 21.

Friday, March 21 @ 7:05pm CT: Green Bay Blizzard vs. Quad City Steamwheelers

The action continues opening night with a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference quarterfinal, pitting the Green Bay Blizzard against the Quad City Steamwheelers at Vibrant Arena along the banks of the Mississippi River in Moline, Ill.

The Blizzard controlled their 2024 playoff meeting, winning 34-23, and hope to carry that momentum into the new season. With Max Meylor back under center, Green Bay looks to build a very strong 2024.

Quad City, playing in front of their home crowd, seeks a statement victory before hitting the road for two straight games. Former IFL MVP, Dequan Neal was a major acquisition this offseason. Neal is a dual threat and could be a season changer for the Steamwheelers. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT on Friday, March 21.

Saturday, March 22: San Antonio Gunslingers vs. Tulsa Oilers

Opening weekend wraps up with a Saturday showdown between the San Antonio Gunslingers and the Tulsa Oilers at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. The Gunslingers boasted the league's second-best scoring offense in 2024, tallying 114 touchdowns, but their defense lagged in the bottom half, leading to an 8-8 record. Their last meeting with the Oilers-a Week 10 shootout-ended in a 54-43 Gunslingers victory on their home turf.

Tulsa made some major offseason additions with quarterback and former IFL MVP TJ Edwards putting on the black and gold. As one of the most dynamic players in the league, Edwards is bound to bring a boost in play and energy to Tulsa. Kickoff is slated for 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, March 22.

Where to Watch

Fans can catch all the opening weekend action live on the IFL Network at www.IFLNetwork.com.

