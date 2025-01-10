Arena Football One Announces Weekly Matchups For 2025
January 10, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Nashvile, TN - Get ready for a new era of high-octane football! Arena Football is roaring back, and the weekly matchups are set, promising a season of non-stop action and gridiron glory for fans nationwide.
Eleven teams will battle for the Arena Championship in a thrilling season spanning 15 weeks, featuring 12 games per team. The season kicks off the weekend of March 7 and culminates in a championship showdown the weekend of July 12.
AF1 Teams
Prepare to cheer on your favorite team from the following lineup:
Albany Firebirds
Arizona Bandits
Billings Outlaws
Corpus Christi Tritons
Nashville Kats
Oregon Lightning
Orlando Predators
Salina Liberty
Southwest Kansas Storm
Washington Wolfpack
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Mavericks
Division Breakdown
The league is divided into three divisions:
East: Albany, Orlando, Nashville, Wilkes-Barre
Central: Southwest Kansas, Salina, Corpus Christi
West: Arizona, Oregon, Billings, Washington
Schedule Highlights
The inaugural season kicks off on the weekend of March 7 and concludes on the weekend of July 12.
There will be three weeks of playoffs: the quarterfinals, the semifinals, and then a week off before the final championship game.
Each team will play a 12-game regular season schedule, featuring both divisional and cross-division matchups.
VICE TV will air select AF1 games as part of their "Sunday Nights in the Arena" programming block.
Additional broadcast and streaming partnerships will be announced soon.
The full schedule, including dates, times, and streaming information, will be available on the official AF1 website.
"We're thrilled to bring back old rivalries and create new ones with our schedule," said AF1 CEO Jerry Kurz. "AF1 is bringing back the excitement and fast-paced action of arena football with a fantastic lineup of teams and players ready to showcase their talent."
"We're incredibly excited to unveil the schedule for our inaugural season," added AF1 Commissioner Jeff Fisher. "This schedule reflects our commitment to creating exciting matchups and building rivalries that will captivate fans. We believe this season will mark the beginning of a new era for arena football."
Weekly Matchups
March 7-10
Orlando @ SW Kansas
Wilkes-Barre @ Corpus Christi
March 14-16
Albany @ Orlando
Arizona @ Oregon
Billings @ Washington
Nashville @ Wilkes-Barre
SW Kansas @ Corpus
March 21-23
Oregon @ Washington
Orlando @ Wilkes-Barre
Salina @ Arizona
SW Kansas @ Albany
March 28-30
Albany @ Nashville
Billings @ Orlando
Salina @ Corpus
Wilkes-Barre @ SW Kansas
April 4-6
Albany @ Salina
Arizona @ Washington
Orlando @ Nashville
April 11-13
Billings @ Albany
Corpus @ Washington
Oregon @ Arizona
SW Kansas @ Salina
Wilkes-Barre @ Nashville
April 18-20
Arizona @ Billings
Nashville @ Washington
Oregon @ Salina
SW Kansas @ Corpus
Wilkes-Barre @ Orlando
April 25-27
Albany @ Nashville
Arizona @ SW Kansas
Orlando @ Billings
Salina @ Wilkes-Barre
Washington @ Oregon
May 2-4
Albany @ Wilkes-Barre
Billings @ Arizona
Corpus @ Nashville
Oregon @ Washington
Salina @ SW Kansas
May 9-11
Corpus @ Oregon
Nashville @ Albany
Salina @ Orlando
SW Kansas @ Billings
Washington @ Arizona
May 16-18
SW Kansas @ Oregon
Washington @ Billings
May 23-25
Billings @ Salina
Corpus @ SW Kansas
Nashville @ Orlando
Oregon @ Arizona
Wilkes-Barre @ Albany
May 30-June 1
Arizona @ Albany
Nashville @ Corpus
Oregon @ Billings
Orlando @ Wilkes-Barre
Washington @ Salina
June 6-8
Albany @ Orlando
Arizona @ Billings
Corpus @ Oregon
Nashville @ Wilkes-Barre
Salina @ SW Kansas
June 13-15
Billings @ Oregon
Corpus @ Salina
Orlando @ Nashville
Washington @ Arizona
Wilkes-Barre @ Albany
The intensity will be unparalleled, with high stakes driving every team and player to give their all on the field. In the end, only one team will rise above the rest to claim the title of the inaugural Arena Football One champion!
