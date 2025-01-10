Arena Football One Announces Weekly Matchups For 2025

Nashvile, TN - Get ready for a new era of high-octane football! Arena Football is roaring back, and the weekly matchups are set, promising a season of non-stop action and gridiron glory for fans nationwide.

Eleven teams will battle for the Arena Championship in a thrilling season spanning 15 weeks, featuring 12 games per team. The season kicks off the weekend of March 7 and culminates in a championship showdown the weekend of July 12.

AF1 Teams

Prepare to cheer on your favorite team from the following lineup:

Albany Firebirds

Arizona Bandits

Billings Outlaws

Corpus Christi Tritons

Nashville Kats

Oregon Lightning

Orlando Predators

Salina Liberty

Southwest Kansas Storm

Washington Wolfpack

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Mavericks

Division Breakdown

The league is divided into three divisions:

East: Albany, Orlando, Nashville, Wilkes-Barre

Central: Southwest Kansas, Salina, Corpus Christi

West: Arizona, Oregon, Billings, Washington

Schedule Highlights

The inaugural season kicks off on the weekend of March 7 and concludes on the weekend of July 12.

There will be three weeks of playoffs: the quarterfinals, the semifinals, and then a week off before the final championship game.

Each team will play a 12-game regular season schedule, featuring both divisional and cross-division matchups.

VICE TV will air select AF1 games as part of their "Sunday Nights in the Arena" programming block.

Additional broadcast and streaming partnerships will be announced soon.

The full schedule, including dates, times, and streaming information, will be available on the official AF1 website.

"We're thrilled to bring back old rivalries and create new ones with our schedule," said AF1 CEO Jerry Kurz. "AF1 is bringing back the excitement and fast-paced action of arena football with a fantastic lineup of teams and players ready to showcase their talent."

"We're incredibly excited to unveil the schedule for our inaugural season," added AF1 Commissioner Jeff Fisher. "This schedule reflects our commitment to creating exciting matchups and building rivalries that will captivate fans. We believe this season will mark the beginning of a new era for arena football."

Weekly Matchups

March 7-10

Orlando @ SW Kansas

Wilkes-Barre @ Corpus Christi

March 14-16

Albany @ Orlando

Arizona @ Oregon

Billings @ Washington

Nashville @ Wilkes-Barre

SW Kansas @ Corpus

March 21-23

Oregon @ Washington

Orlando @ Wilkes-Barre

Salina @ Arizona

SW Kansas @ Albany

March 28-30

Albany @ Nashville

Billings @ Orlando

Salina @ Corpus

Wilkes-Barre @ SW Kansas

April 4-6

Albany @ Salina

Arizona @ Washington

Orlando @ Nashville

April 11-13

Billings @ Albany

Corpus @ Washington

Oregon @ Arizona

SW Kansas @ Salina

Wilkes-Barre @ Nashville

April 18-20

Arizona @ Billings

Nashville @ Washington

Oregon @ Salina

SW Kansas @ Corpus

Wilkes-Barre @ Orlando

April 25-27

Albany @ Nashville

Arizona @ SW Kansas

Orlando @ Billings

Salina @ Wilkes-Barre

Washington @ Oregon

May 2-4

Albany @ Wilkes-Barre

Billings @ Arizona

Corpus @ Nashville

Oregon @ Washington

Salina @ SW Kansas

May 9-11

Corpus @ Oregon

Nashville @ Albany

Salina @ Orlando

SW Kansas @ Billings

Washington @ Arizona

May 16-18

SW Kansas @ Oregon

Washington @ Billings

May 23-25

Billings @ Salina

Corpus @ SW Kansas

Nashville @ Orlando

Oregon @ Arizona

Wilkes-Barre @ Albany

May 30-June 1

Arizona @ Albany

Nashville @ Corpus

Oregon @ Billings

Orlando @ Wilkes-Barre

Washington @ Salina

June 6-8

Albany @ Orlando

Arizona @ Billings

Corpus @ Oregon

Nashville @ Wilkes-Barre

Salina @ SW Kansas

June 13-15

Billings @ Oregon

Corpus @ Salina

Orlando @ Nashville

Washington @ Arizona

Wilkes-Barre @ Albany

The intensity will be unparalleled, with high stakes driving every team and player to give their all on the field. In the end, only one team will rise above the rest to claim the title of the inaugural Arena Football One champion!

