Blake Bennett Returns to the Rush
January 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Tuesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the club has signed forward Blake Bennett for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
Bennett, 26, made an immediate and historic impact in his rookie year. Bennett scored 35 goals last season, setting a new Rush record, and 63 points while competing in all 72 games. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound forward collected seven multi-goal games and 18 multi-point performances in the process.
The second-year pro began this season over in Europe. He played nine games in Denmark with the Odense Bulldogs, then 16 games with EV Landshut in Germany.
A native of Grand Island, N.Y., Bennett played collegiately at American International College in Massachusetts, where he scored 20 and 22 goals in his last two seasons, respectively. He joined Rapid City in the spring of 2023 at the conclusion of his NCAA career.
The Rapid City Rush battles the Allen Americans on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25 at The Monument Ice Arena. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 14, 2025
- Blake Bennett Returns to the Rush - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - January 14 - ECHL
- Introducing the Greensboro Gargoyles - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Royals Acquire Future Considerations from Idaho in Exchange for Jason Horvath - Reading Royals
- Carriere Recalled to Barracuda; St. Hilaire Loaned to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Chris Grando Named ECHL Player of the Week - Jacksonville Icemen
- Jacksonville's Grando Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Americans Host Tulsa Tonight - Allen Americans
- Alexis Gravel Returns to Orlando from Belleville; Solar Bears Release Emergency Backup Goaltender Marc Terriault - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Announce Details for Remaining January Home Games - South Carolina Stingrays
- Florida Everblades Announce Star Wars Night Jersey Auction and Light Sword Guaranteed Giveaway - Florida Everblades
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.