Blake Bennett Returns to the Rush

January 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Tuesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the club has signed forward Blake Bennett for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Bennett, 26, made an immediate and historic impact in his rookie year. Bennett scored 35 goals last season, setting a new Rush record, and 63 points while competing in all 72 games. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound forward collected seven multi-goal games and 18 multi-point performances in the process.

The second-year pro began this season over in Europe. He played nine games in Denmark with the Odense Bulldogs, then 16 games with EV Landshut in Germany.

A native of Grand Island, N.Y., Bennett played collegiately at American International College in Massachusetts, where he scored 20 and 22 goals in his last two seasons, respectively. He joined Rapid City in the spring of 2023 at the conclusion of his NCAA career.

