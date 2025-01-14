Americans Host Tulsa Tonight

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (10-18-7-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Tulsa Oilers (19-12-4-0) this evening at 7:10 PM at CUTX Event Center. The Americans took four out of a possible eight points last week (1-1-2).

Heartbreaking loss in Tulsa : The Americans went to overtime for the second game in a row dropping a 5-4 decision to the Tulsa Oilers on Sunday afternoon at the BOK Center. Tulsa jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead before the Americans comeback began. Brayden Guy scored his 9th with two and a half minutes left in the opening period. Three second period goals from the Americans, Artyom Kulakov (3), Liam Gorman (3), and Brayden Watts back-to-back-back in the second period to give Allen a 4-3 lead. Tulsa tied the game in the third period on a penalty shot by Easton Brodzinski (12), his first with the Oilers. The Americans scored a goal as the clock hit zero in the third period, but it was waved off and not reviewed, sending the game to overtime. Tulsa's Josh Nelson ended the game at 2:13 of the extra session handing the Americans their third straight loss.

Watts 6-Pack: Brayden Watts extended his point streak to six games with a goal and an assist on Sunday afternoon in Tulsa. Over the six-game streak Watts has 11 points with six goals and five helpers. He leads the Americans this season in scoring with 38 points (15 goals and 23 assists). He is tied for sixth overall in the league in scoring.

Power Play: The Americans power play enters the game on Tuesday night ranked seventh overall in the ECHL at 22.0 % (22-for-100). Spencer Asuchak leads the Americans with five power play goals. He's tied for fourth overall in the league. Brayden Watts is tied for second overall in the ECHL with 13 power play assists.

Kyle Crnkovic Milestone : Americans forward Kyle Crnkovic, played in his 100th professional game on Sunday afternoon in Tulsa. The former Oilers forward leads the Americans in assists with 24, and is second overall on the team in scoring with 31 points.

When outshooting their opponent: The Americans have outshot their opponent only three times this season and have a record of 2-1-0.

When facing the Oilers: The Americans are 1-3-2 in six games against the Tulsa Oilers this season. Kyle Crnkovic and Brayden Watts are tied for the team lead with 9 points each.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa

Allen Americans:

Home: 3-9-4

Away: 7-9-3

Overall: 10-18-7

Last 10: 2-6-2

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (15) Brayden Watts

Assists: (23) Brayden Watts

Points: (38) Brayden Watts

+/-: (3) Cole Fraser

PIM's: (55) Colin Jacobs

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 8-7-2-0

Away: 11-5-2-0

Overall: 19-12-4-0

Last 10: 4-4-2-0

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (14) Michael Farren

Assists: (18) Reid Petryk

Points: (25) Michael Farren

+/-: (+9) Solag Bakich

PIM's (31) Solag Bakich and Mike McKee

