ECHL Transactions - January 14

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 14, 2025:

Bloomington:

delete Mark Sinclair, G loaned to Belleville

Iowa:

delete Adam Goodsir, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Jacksonville:

add Liam Coughlin, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Justin McRae, F placed on reserve

delete Justen Close, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Cooper Jones, F traded to Utah

Maine:

add Jacob Hudson, F activated from reserve

delete Nick Jermain, F placed on reserve

delete Alex Sheehy, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Orlando:

add Alexis Gravel, G returned from loan by Belleville

add Brayden Low, F activated from reserve

delete Avery Winslow, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Rapid City:

add Blake Bennett, F signed contract

delete Blake Bennett, F placed on reserve

Reading:

add Jason Horvath, D suspension lifted by Reading

add Joel Eisenhower, G added as emergency backup goalie

delete Jason Horvath, D traded to Idaho

Tahoe:

add Jett Jones, F assigned by Henderson

delete Jett Jones, F placed on reserve

Utah:

delete Gianni Fairbrother, D suspended by Utah

Wichita:

add Samuel St-Hilaire, G assigned by San Jose Barracuda

delete Gabriel Carriere, G recalled by San Jose Barracuda

Worcester:

delete Matias Rajaniemi, D recalled by Bridgeport

delete Justin Gill, F recalled by Bridgeport

