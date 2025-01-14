ECHL Transactions - January 14
January 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 14, 2025:
Bloomington:
delete Mark Sinclair, G loaned to Belleville
Iowa:
delete Adam Goodsir, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Jacksonville:
add Liam Coughlin, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Justin McRae, F placed on reserve
delete Justen Close, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
delete Cooper Jones, F traded to Utah
Maine:
add Jacob Hudson, F activated from reserve
delete Nick Jermain, F placed on reserve
delete Alex Sheehy, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Orlando:
add Alexis Gravel, G returned from loan by Belleville
add Brayden Low, F activated from reserve
delete Avery Winslow, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Rapid City:
add Blake Bennett, F signed contract
delete Blake Bennett, F placed on reserve
Reading:
add Jason Horvath, D suspension lifted by Reading
add Joel Eisenhower, G added as emergency backup goalie
delete Jason Horvath, D traded to Idaho
Tahoe:
add Jett Jones, F assigned by Henderson
delete Jett Jones, F placed on reserve
Utah:
delete Gianni Fairbrother, D suspended by Utah
Wichita:
add Samuel St-Hilaire, G assigned by San Jose Barracuda
delete Gabriel Carriere, G recalled by San Jose Barracuda
Worcester:
delete Matias Rajaniemi, D recalled by Bridgeport
delete Justin Gill, F recalled by Bridgeport
