Royals Acquire Future Considerations from Idaho in Exchange for Jason Horvath

January 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that they have received Future Considerations from the Idaho Steelheads in exchange for defenseman Jason Horvath.

Horvath, 24, opened the 2024-25 campaign, his fourth professional season, with the Maine Mariners where he totaled two penalty minutes and a -2 rating across 10 games. The Russell, Ontario native has accumulated 25 points (2g-23a), 42 penalty minutes and a -26 rating across 92 ECHL career games between Maine (2021-22, 2023-24), Rapid City (2022-23) and Trois-Rivières (2022-23). He was claimed off of waivers by Reading on December 12th, 2024.

The deadline to complete Future Considerations is 3:00 p.m. ET on June 20, 2025.

