Mavericks Partner with KC Warriors for Exclusive Jersey Reveal
January 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Lee's Summit, MO - On January 14, the Kansas City Mavericks were proud to partner with the Kansas City Warriors Hockey Team for a memorable evening. Mavericks players interacted and ate with the KC Warriors, a program dedicated to supporting disabled veterans through the sport of hockey.
As part of the event, the Mavericks exclusively revealed their Top Gun/Military Appreciation Night jersey to the Warriors. The jersey, honoring the service and sacrifice of our military community, will be featured during the Mavericks' Military Appreciation Night on January 18.
The Kansas City Warriors Hockey program, established in 2018, is a nonprofit organization that provides therapeutic and team-oriented hockey experiences for disabled veterans. Through practices, tournaments, and league play, the program fosters physical and mental healing, camaraderie, and confidence among its participants.
The Mavericks' Top Gun/Military Appreciation Night promises to be one of the most impactful games of the season, as the team and fans come together to celebrate and honor those who serve.
The evening's highlights include a display of military vehicles outside the arena, with humvees making a special appearance on the ice during intermission. Inside, a flag display will accompany the performance of "God Bless America," along with numerous heartfelt tributes to honor our nation's heroes. After the game, fans are invited to join Mavericks players on the ice for a postgame skate. This event promises unforgettable moments dedicated to celebrating and showing gratitude to those who serve.
