Stingrays Announce Details for Remaining January Home Games

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays will wrap up the month of January with a six-game home stand beginning this Saturday. Each game promises exciting action on the ice and unique experiences for fans. Join us at the North Charleston Coliseum, and don't miss out on the action. For more information, check out the Stingrays full schedule here. Below is a description of what fans can expect at each game.

Saturday, January 18 - Military Appreciation Night presented by Campers Inn RV (6:05 PM)

The Stingrays will honor our nation's heroes on Military Appreciation Night this Saturday. Players will don specialty military-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off during the game to benefit the Palmetto Military Support Group. Fans can pre-order the military-themed jerseys here. Parking for this game will be free for all attendees.

Sunday, January 19 - Kids Takeover Game (3:05 PM)

Bring the family for an afternoon of fun as kids take center stage! The first 1,000 kids in attendance will receive a complimentary Stingrays youth hockey jersey. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure this special giveaway. This game will also be a Family Sunday game presented by Crews Subaru and Charleston County Parks.

Friday, January 24 - Country Night (7:05 PM)

Don't miss the final regular-season home matchup against the rival Florida Everblades. Celebrate Country Night, where the first 1,000 fans to arrive will receive a Stingrays bandana. This will also be a Frothy Friday game where fans can purchase $5 Frothy Beard Beers between when doors open and the first intermission ends.

Saturday, January 25 - Coloring for a Cure Game presented by SERVPRO (6:05 PM)

Support a meaningful cause as the Stingrays face off against the Atlanta Gladiators. Players will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game, with proceeds benefiting the Landon Strong Foundation, which supports families affected by cancer.

Sunday, January 26 - Mascot Mania Game presented by Chipper Dog BBQ (3:05 PM)

Celebrate Cool Ray's 32nd birthday during Mascot Mania! Join mascots from around the region for a family-friendly game full of fun and surprises. This game will also be a Family Sunday game presented by Crews Subaru and Charleston County Parks.

Wednesday, January 29 - $3 Beer Night (7:05 PM)

Close out January with an evening matchup against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Enjoy $3 beers during this game while cheering on the Stingrays.

Tickets for all January home games are available now. Visit stingrayshockey.com or call (843) 518-6116 for more information and to secure your seats.

