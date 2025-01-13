West All-CFL Linebacker Jameer Thurman Inks Two-Year Extension

January 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Jameer Thurman to a two-year contract extension.

Thurman (6'0-230) remains in Green and White after earning his first career divisional All-CFL season in 2024. The 29-year-old middle linebacker appeared in 17 regular season games for the Roughriders, registering 76 defensive tackles, three tackles for loss, two special teams tackles, one sack, two interceptions - including one he returned 28 yards for a touchdown in Week 3 - one forced fumble, one pass knockdown, and three fumble recoveries. As captain of the defence, Thurman has been instrumental in several game-winning plays, including his critical forced fumble late in Week 7 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, which allowed the Roughriders to shut down a two-possession game with two and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter, and a late fourth-quarter interception in Week 16 against the Calgary Stampeders. He also started in both postseason games tallying an additional 13 defensive tackles.

Thurman joined the Roughriders in free agency after a strong 2023 season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, earning 98 defensive tackles and five sacks, while also adding two interceptions, one tackle for a loss, four pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Prior to signing with the Ti-Cats, Thurman played four seasons (2017-18, 2021-22) with the Calgary Stampeders. He played 64 games as a Stamp, earning 267 defensive tackles, 31 special teams tackles, six sacks, six interceptions and eight forced fumbles. He won a Grey Cup with the Stampeders in 2018. He signed with the Chicago Bears in January 2019 and made 16 tackles in the preseason but was released prior to the start of the season.

