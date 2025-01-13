The 'Sask Army Knife' Riley Pickett Signs Extension with Lions

January 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions have re-signed national fullback/long snapper Riley Pickett to a one-year extension, the team announced on Monday. Pickett was eligible to become a free agent on February 11.

"Riley has continued to develop since we called his name on draft night in 2022. We're calling him the 'Sask Army Knife' as he's done everything, from defensive line to long snapping, and also been a great cover guy on special teams," said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

"His toughness and character are exactly what we're looking for in all our players, and we expect him to continue to grow."

Selected as a defensive lineman in round five (41st overall) if that 2022 CFL Draft, Pickett has suited up in 46 regular season games and served as the long snapper on field goal attempts in 2024 when Sean Whyte led the CFL with a 94.3 success rate. The Saskatoon native also added 11 special teams tackles and recorded one catch for eight yards out of the backfield.

Pickett moved from defensive line to long snapper for his second CFL campaign, while adding seven tackles on special teams. As a rookie in 2022, he suited up in ten games with a pair of special teams tackles and one stop on defence.

In 30 games with the University of Saskatchewan from 2018-21, Pickett recorded 108 total tackles (65 solo, 43 assisted), 21 tackles for a loss, 14 sacks, six pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries. Helped the Huskies capture the 2018 Hardy Cup and to an appearance in the 2021 Vanier Cup. Pickett was also named a Canada West All-Star in his senior season.

