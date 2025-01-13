Scooped 'Em: Riders Extend Malik 'Scoop' Carney

January 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Malik Carney to a contract extension.

Carney (6'3-245) re-ups with the Roughriders for the 2025 season after suiting up for 13 regular season games. Carney was a disruptive force along the defensive line, registering 26 defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble and one pass knock down. He played in both the Western Semi-Final and Western Final, tallying an additional six defensive tackles, one sack and one pass knockdown in the postseason.

Prior to joining the Roughriders in 2024, Carney spent three seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2021-23). He set a career high in tackles (52) in 2023, while adding five sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, one knockdown and four tackles for a loss. Over 41 games in the Hammer, he registered 81 career tackles, five special teams tackles, 13 sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles.

Carney signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. He went on to spend time with both the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos.

Collegiately, the Virginia native spent five seasons at North Carolina (2014-18), appearing 36 games. He tallied 176 defensive tackles (including 33 for a loss), 17 sacks, four pass deflections, nine forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries - one of which he returned for a touchdown. His five forced fumbles in 2018 led the Atlantic Coast Conference.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from January 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.