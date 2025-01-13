RedBlacks Re-Sign Dariusz Bladek

January 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed National offensive lineman Dariusz Bladek to a one-year contract extension, the team announced today.

"We are thrilled to have Dariusz back for another year," said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. "He is a physical contributor on our offensive line, who brings a wealth of experience and leadership to our football club."

Bladek, 30, signed with the REDBLACKS ahead of the 2024 season, after missing the entire 2023 campaign with the Toronto Argonauts due to injury. The Clifton, New Jersey native started in 17 games, and was recognized in multiple weeks by the CFL among the league's top-graded offensive linemen per PFF.

A product of Bethune-Cookman, Bladek attended mini-camp with the Baltimore Ravens in 2016, before being drafted in the second round, 11th overall by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2017. He would go on to appear in 45 games with the Riders across three seasons.

Signing with the Argos in 2020, Bladek debuted for the Double Blue the following season, helping them win the Grey Cup in 2022. After suffering an ankle injury the following year, Bladek was sidelined for the the entirety of the campaign, and signed with Ottawa on January 31, 2024.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from January 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.