Elks Extend Martez Ivey, Sign Jonathan Kongbo

January 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The trenches in Edmonton just got a little bit deeper.

American offensive lineman Martez Ivey has signed a two-year extension, the Elks announced on Monday. In addition, the club has signed national defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo.

Ivey is back for his fourth season with the Elks after being named the team's Most Outstanding Lineman in both 2023 and 2024. The 6-foot-6 tackle out of Florida has emerged as one of the game's best blockers, helping pave the way for an Elks rush offence that was the best in the league.

Edmonton led the CFL in rushing yards (2,365), yards per carry (6.2), while also allowing the fewest sacks (29) in the league. The 29-year-old lineman played a big part in the club's success, getting named to the CFL's PFF Honour Roll in Week 10 and 14, while also being named to the West Division All-CFL team in 2024.

Kongbo lines up for the Tiger-Cats in 2023 Photo Courtesy: Hamilton Tiger-Cats Kongbo joins the Elks after taking last season off, but most recently suited up for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2023. The former first-round pick (5th overall) in the 2019 CFL Draft played all 18 games for the Ti-Cats in 2023, recording 15 tackles and three special teams tackles. The Tennessee Volunteers alum was a member of the Denver Broncos in 2022, where he dressed for four games and recorded a sack in an NFL preseason against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 28-year-old was originally selected by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, where he spent the 2019 and 2021 season. In two seasons with Winnipeg, Kongbo suited up for 13 games where he recorded 28 defensive tackles and three sacks. The six-foot-four defender also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2020 season.

TRANSACTIONS

EXTENDED

Martez Ivey | OL | AMER | 6'6 | 335 LBS | 1995-07-25 | Apopka, FL | Florida

SIGNED

Jonathan Kongbo | DL | NAT | 6'4 | 256 LBS | 1996-03-19 | Kinshasa, Zaire | Tennessee

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from January 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.