Four-Time Grey Cup Champion Andrew Harris Joins Rider Coaching Staff

January 20, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced four-time Grey Cup Champion Andrew Harris has joined the Club as the Running Backs Coach.

Harris is one of the most decorated and celebrated Canadian running backs in league history, playing a remarkable 15 seasons in the CFL, split between the B.C. Lions (2009-2015), Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2016-2021) and the Toronto Argonauts (2022-23), winning Grey Cups in all three stops.

Harris is the CFL's all-time leading Canadian rusher, having claimed the title in 2019. He went on to play another three seasons (2021-23), retiring with 10,380 yards and 51 touchdowns while recording 607 receptions for 5,489 yards and 32 touchdowns. The Winnipeg native is one of six players in CFL history to have eclipsed the 10,000-yard mark as a rusher and he currently ranks sixth in career rushing in Blue Bombers history, with 5,402 yards.

Harris was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian in 2017, was the CFL rushing leader for four seasons (including three straight from 2017 to 2019), the Grey Cup's Most Outstanding Canadian in 2011 and 2019 and the Grey Cup's Most Outstanding Player in 2019. He was named All-CFL five times (2012, 2015-2018) and West Division All-CFL six times (2012, 2015-2019). He won four Grey Cup Championships - one with B.C. in 2011, two with Winnipeg in 2019 and 2021 and one with Toronto in 2022.

Prior to joining the coaching staff, Harris was serving as the Director of Football Operations for the Vancouver Island Raiders of the Canadian Junior Football League, the same team with which he had starred as a running back. He won national championships as a Raider in 2006, 2008 and 2009.

Harris will take the place of former Running Backs Coach Anthony Vitale, who will not be able to return to the Club for personal reasons. We wish to thank Anthony for his last two years of hard work and dedication to the Roughriders.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from January 20, 2025

Four-Time Grey Cup Champion Andrew Harris Joins Rider Coaching Staff - Saskatchewan Roughriders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.