RedBlacks Re-Sign QB Dustin Crum

January 20, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have re-signed American quarterback Dustin Crum to a one-year deal.

Dressing in all 18 games during the 2024 season, the 26-year-old Crum completed 31 passes for 320 yards. He also carried the ball 39 times, totaling 206 yards and seven touchdowns, for an average of 7.1 yards per carry.

A native of Grafton, Ohio, Crum capped off his college career with Kent State by winning the MAC Most Valuable Player award, Offensive Player of the Year award, and his second straight First Team All-MAC honours in 2021. Following a stint with the Kansas City Chiefs, he signed with the REDBLACKS on September 6, 2022. Crum made his debut in Week 5 of the 2023 season, and his first start the following week, leading Ottawa to two straight overtime wins over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and Calgary Stampeders, respectively.

Through 36 career games, and 14 starts, Crum has completed 297 of 431 passes for 3,429 yards, and 10 touchdowns, while rushing 135 times for 918 yards, and 16 touchdowns.

