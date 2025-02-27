RedBlacks to Hold 2025 Training Camp at Queens University

OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS will be heading to Queen's University in Kingston as the site of their 2025 Training Camp.

This will be the first time in REDBLACKS history that the team's training camp takes place outside of Ottawa, and the first to be away from TD Place since 2014, when the team prepared for their inaugural season at Carleton University.

"We are excited for the opportunity to come together at Queen's for our 2025 Training Camp," said REDBLACKS General Manager Shawn Burke. "We are grateful to have the opportunity to utilize their first-class facilities to prepare as a team for the 2025 season."

The team will hit the field at Richardson Stadium for the first time on May 11, with all training camp practices open to the public. Practice times will be announced on a weekly basis at the beginning of camp. Ottawa will also host a Fan Fest at Queen's on May 17, with information on the festivities to be announced at a later date.

Ottawa's home preseason game vs the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, May 30 will remain at TD Place. The REDBLACKS will also host a fan event at the their first regular season practice on Sunday, June 1 at TD Place, where fans will get to meet the 2025 team. Full details will be communicated to RNation in the coming weeks.

"Ottawa is our home, and we are excited to broaden our footprint by engaging with football fans throughout the region," said REDBLACKS President Adrian Sciarra. "There is a vibrant football community in Kingston, along with excellent facilities that provide our players and staff the opportunity to prepare and come together in advance of the 2025 season."

Richardson Stadium was revitalized in 2023 with the addition of the Lang Pavilion including a state-of-the-art locker room and team facility, making it one of Canada's premier football facilities. In close proximity to the stadium are amenities and accommodations, providing the REDBLACKS with every resource necessary to bond as a team, and prepare for the 2025 season.

The Stadium at TD Place will remain a busy venue ahead of the REDBLACKS' return, with fans in the community able to look forward to exciting soccer action from Atletico Ottawa, and the debuting Ottawa Rapid, to kick off a can't-miss summer at Lansdowne.

