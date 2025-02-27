Alouettes Extend DT Mustafa Johnson Through 2026

February 27, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Thursday that they have signed American defensive tackle Mustafa Johnson to a one-year extension that will keep him with the Als through 2026. Johnson was already under contract for the 2025 season.

Johnson (6'0'', 285lbs) amassed 35 defensive tackles, six sacks, one blocked kick and had four knock downs in 15 games last season. The Aurora, CO native joined the organization in 2022. He quickly established himself as a fixture in the Als defence and as one of the premier defensive linemen in the CFL.

In 40 career games, the University of Colorado product has registered 96 tackles, 15 quarterback sacks and one touchdown. The 26-year-old also suited up in five playoff games for the Alouettes including the Grey Cup victory over Winnipeg in 2023.

Johnson was named to the All-CFL East Division team in 2023, after he finished with 47 tackles and seven sacks in 18 games. He also scored his first career touchdown that year, when he scooped up a fumble and ran it into the end zone in Edmonton on Oct. 14.

"Mustafa is one of the best players at his position, and we're thrilled that we were able to get him under contract for an additional year," Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said. "Not only is he one of our key players on defence, he's also an important leader in our locker room. He is about to enter the prime of his career, and we feel he'll only continue to get better."

