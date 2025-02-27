Alouettes Launch Flag Football Academy Powered by Mavericks

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Thursday that they have launched a flag football academy for both boys and girls powered by the Montreal Mavericks and in collaboration with Football Quebec.

The Alouettes Flag Football Academy (AFFA) will kick off with four teams participating in the 2025 Youth Flag Football World Championships in Orlando, Florida, from Feb. 28 through Mar. 2, 2025. Veteran defensive back Najee Murray will be the head coach for the Als teams while the rest of his staff will be made up of coaches from the Mavericks.

Alouettes players will be working with local boys and girls during specially designed clinics for flag football beginning in March and running through May. Those practices and clinics will help young players prepare forthe upcoming flag football tournament season and the National Championship.

"We are very excited about the launch of the Alouettes Flag Football Academy. Flag football is one of the fastest growing sports in Canada, and our new academy will provide us with an opportunity to grow our amateur football development initiatives while reaching both boys and girls that are enjoying this sport," said Alouettes president and CEO Mark Weightman.

"We look forward to working with Mavericks, who have done an exceptional job developing flag football in Montreal. They have built a solid infrastructure that successfully manages leagues, teams, and clinics at all age levels. By partnering with them on this project our aim is to help grow the notoriety and popularity of the game and to contribute to the success of the elite level of Flag Football throughout Québec.

"We want to guide and teach the best talent in thecountry in hopes of helping them earn a roster spot on the Canadian Flag Football Olympic Team as soon as 2028 in Los Angeles."

The Montreal Mavericks are the largest youth flag football organization in Quebec with over 2000 athletes from ages 7 to 16 years old. They host over 350 games per year in their spring, summer, fall and winter leagues.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Montreal Alouettes to promote and expand youth flag football," said Mavericks co-founders Jesse Roberts and Glen Cooper. "With the Alouettes' support, we'll aim to inspire the next generation of athletes, strengthen our community, and make flag football more accessible to young boys and girls across the province."

The AFFA and Mavericks will also be hosting various flag football clinics open to all athletes throughout the year.

"We believe that this partnership will allow young flag football players to benefit from the expertise of the Montreal Alouettes while learning in a structured environment," said Football Quebec's general manager Steve Duchesneau. This is great news for the development of flag football in the province of Quebec. We hope that this collaboration will help continue to raise the bar for local teams on the national stage."

