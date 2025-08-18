RedBlacks Add Four to Practice Roster

Published on August 18, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

National linebacker Zachary Philion

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 221 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-03-19

HOMETOWN: Buffalo, NY | SCHOOL: Concordia

Now in his second stint with the REDBLACKS, Philion has also spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, this season. The 25-year-old was selected by Ottawa in the seventh round, 58th overall in the 2024 CFL Draft, after a standout season with Concordia, where in eight games during the 2023 campaign, he tallied 20.5 total tackles, 18 of which were solo tackles, four tackles for loss, and a sack.

National defensive back Tysen-Otis Copeland

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 198 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1997-08-24

HOMETOWN: Montreal, QC | SCHOOL: Montreal

Selected in the fourth round, 33rd overall by his hometown Montreal Alouettes in 2022, Copeland debuted for the team in 2023, making six special teams tackles in nine games, before dressing in another pair of games in 2024. At the collegiate level, he suited up for the John Abbott Islanders before joining the Carabins, recording 20.5 tackles and two interceptions in 2021.

American defensive back Bentlee Saunders

HEIGHT: 5-9 | WEIGHT: 187 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1998-09-17

HOMETOWN: Tampa, FL | SCHOOL: Nevada

Saunders appeared in 16 games for the Calgary Stampeders, last year, racking up 45 tackles, two forced fumbles, and an interception in 16 games. The prior season, he enjoyed mini-camp stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, and Tennessee Titans, respectively. In two seasons at Nevada, Saunders tallied 105 total tackles, five tackles for loss, five interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and three forced fumbles in 25 games. He appeared in 32 games over the four previous seasons at South Florida, where he picked up 94 tackles, seven and a half tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, seven pass break-ups, and three forced fumbles.

American defensive back Cam Lockridge

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 182 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-10-12

HOMETOWN: Tampa, FL | SCHOOL: Fresno State

After attending Buffalo Bills minicamp, Lockridge spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during training camp. In three seasons with the Fresno State Bulldogs from 2022 to 2024; he made 91 total tackles, six tackles for loss, a sack, 11 interceptions, 17 pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a pick six. Lockridge also appeared in 18 games for Hawaii from 2020 to 2021, where he made 73 total tackles, five and a half tackles for loss, three interceptions including a pick six, 11 pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. He recorded 44 tackles and four interceptions in 11 games at Reedley College in 2019.







