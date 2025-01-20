Alouettes Ink Two Former NFLers

January 20, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday that the team has reached a two-year agreement with American wide receiver Jalen Wayne. Team also inked American defensive lineman Trevor Mason through 2026.

Wayne (6'1'', 212 lbs.) was at Alouettes training camp in Saint-Jérôme last May. The 25-year-old made four catches for 26 yards in two preseason games.

In July 2024, the Baton Rouge, LA signed with the Green Bay Packers. In three preseason games, he made one catch for eight yards. He also spent time with the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns.

Collegiately, Wayne played six seasons with the South Alabama University Jaguars (2017-22) making 152 catches for 1,978 yards, and 14 touchdowns. He also had four carries for 33 yards. He was an All-Sun Belt Conference Honorable Mention in 2022.

Mason (6'6'', 305 lbs.) played ten games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2024, recording 18 tackles. The 26-year-old spent three seasons at the University of Arizona, amassing 106 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and seven pass breakups in 28 games. The Arlington, TX native also played for Navarro College. He was part of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization and played with the Orlando Guardians in the XFL.

