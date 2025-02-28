RedBlacks Sign Nine

February 28, 2025

OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:

SIGNED:

American defensive back C.J. Coldon

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 180 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1998-09-03

HOMETOWN: Belleville, Illinois | SCHOOL: Oklahoma

Coldon signed with the REDBLACKS on September 3, 2024, appearing in one game against his former team in the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 26-year-old suited up with the Roughriders during the 2024 preseason, after spending time on the Minnesota Vikings' practice roster in 2023. Through 12 games with Oklahoma in 2022, he earned an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention on the back of 26 solo tackles, 17 assisted tackles, two tackles for loss, four interceptions and six pass break-ups. The Belleville, Illinois native played 24 games for Wyoming from 2018 to 2021, recording 48 solo tackles, 19 assisted tackles, six and a half tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions, 17 pass break-ups, and two fumble recoveries.

American defensive back Woo Governor

HEIGHT: 5-10 | WEIGHT: 190 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1998-09-03

HOMETOWN: Plant City, Florida | SCHOOL: Northern Iowa

Prior to a stint with the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2024 preaseason, Governor was a stand-out at Northern Iowa. In 2023, he appeared in all 11 games, making 62 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. The 2022 campaign saw him earn Second Team All-MVFC honours, on the back of 11 starts, 61 total tackles, and four interceptions including two pick-sixes. Before making his way to the Panthers, Governor appeared in 10 games for Central Michigan from 2019 to 2020.

American defensive back Kenyon Reed

HEIGHT: 5-10 | WEIGHT: 176 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-02-07

HOMETOWN: Sacramento, California | SCHOOL: San Jose State

Reed suited up in three games for the Calgary Stampeders, last season, recording 10 tackles and a sack. His CFL debut against the Toronto Argonauts in 2019 saw him notch a single-game career high of six tackles, before tallying his first career sack two weeks later, against the REDBLACKS. Reed spent four years suiting up for San Jose State, where he appeared in a total of 37 games, starting in 23. Over that span, he made a total of 102 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack, and two interceptions. He red-shirted at Kansas State for the 2019 season.

American defensive back Chris McDonald

HEIGHT: 5-10 | WEIGHT: 192 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-11-09

HOMETOWN: Miami, Florida | SCHOOL: Toledo

McDonald spent the 2024 preseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after a standout collegiate career at Toledo. He earned Third Team All-MAC honours in 2023, starting in 13 of 14 games, while making 34 total tackles, a pair of interceptions, and eight pass breakups. Over the entirety of his FBS career, McDonald appeared in 56 games, starting in 41, racking up 140 total tackles, 32 pass breakups (fifth in team history), five interceptions, and two touchdowns.

American defensive lineman Sam Latham

HEIGHT: 6-7 | WEIGHT: 275 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-04-19

HOMETOWN: Austin, Texas | SCHOOL: Texas State

After spending four seasons at Incarnate Word, the hulking Latham transferred to Texas State ahead of the 2024 season. He'd go on to appear in six games, making 15 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. A productive contributor during his FCS days, as well, Latham appeared in 41 games for Incarnate Word from 2019 to 2022, starting in 20. During that span, he racked up 88 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, six and a half sacks, and a pass breakup.

American offensive lineman Kendrick Sartor

HEIGHT: 6-6 | WEIGHT: 324 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-07-04

HOMETOWN: Cincinnati, Ohio | SCHOOL: Marshall

Sartor signed with the REDBLACKS on September 18, 2024. He joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats ahead of the 2023 season, and went on to appear in six games, including two against the REDBLACKS. He suited up again with Hamilton during the 2024 preseason. Sartor spent his collegiate career at Marshall, where he played four seasons from 2019 to 2022, making 24 starts.

American offensive lineman Kobe Rios

HEIGHT: 6-6 | WEIGHT: 315 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-09-09

HOMETOWN: Rock Island, Illinois | SCHOOL: Illinois State

Rios was a two-year starter for the Redbirds from 2022 to 2023, making 12 starts at guard in 15 games. He served as a critical component of the team's offensive line, helping the team finish with the league's third-fewest sacks in 2023, and fifth-fewest in 2022. Before arriving at Illinois State, Rios started in two years at Iowa Western Community College, helping the team to a conference and regional championship in his final season.

American receiver Lincoln Victor

HEIGHT: 5-9 | WEIGHT: 177 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-01-03

HOMETOWN: Pukalani, Maui, Hawaii | SCHOOL: Washington State

Victor also joined the REDBLACKS on September 18 of last year. Before earning a tryout with the New York Giants in 2024, he played 37 games for Washington State from 2021 to 2023. Victor hauled in a total of 137 passes for Washington State over his career, racking up 1,401 yards and seven touchdowns. Victor also ran the ball eight times, scoring a touchdown, and returned 27 kickoffs for 542 yards. He also suited up in 17 games for Hawaii from 2019 to 2020, where he made 12 catches for 103 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing twice for 49 yards, and returning 23 kickoffs for 511 yards.

American receiver Ayir Asante

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 178 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-02-27

HOMETOWN: Franlkin Township, New Jersey | SCHOOL: Wyoming

Asante spent time with the New York Giants during the 2024 preseason, following a 2023 season at Wyoming after transferring from Holy Cross. He appeared in 13 games with the Cowboys, making 21 catches for 372 yards, and six touchdowns, also scoring a 10-yard rushing touchdown. During his time at Holy Cross, Asante earned Second Team All-Patriot League honours for three straight seasons from 2019 to 2021. His four-season FCS career with the team saw him total 117 catches for 1,718 yards and 16 touchdowns, across 40 career games.

