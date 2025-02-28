Touchdown Pacific Collects Honour at Greater Victoria Sports Awards

February 28, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions scored a major this week as Touchdown Pacific was awarded Co-Event of the Year for 2024 at the annual Greater Victoria Sports Awards.

"This award is a true testament of the outstanding work done by our organization to put on a historic event in Victoria," said Lions' president Duane Vienneau.

"We have long maintained the BC Lions are cherished across the province. That was evident all weekend long in Victoria. We are proud to share the honour with Hockey Day In Canada."

The Lions' 38-12 victory over Ottawa at Royal Athletic Park on August 31 was the culmination of a three-day festival which saw football fans from coast to coast embark on our provincial capital, giving Touchdown Pacific the true feeling of a Grey Cup vibe in the summer.

