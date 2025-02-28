Eleven Moving on to Regina from CFL Invitational Combine

WATERLOO, ONT. - Following a day of stellar showings from the Canadian Football League (CFL) Invitational Combine at the University of Waterloo's Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House, 11 prospects have advanced to the next stage of their football journeys.

The group will join this year's class of draft-eligible prospects in Regina for the CFL Combine from March 21 to 23.

The 2025 editions of the CFL Draft and the CFL Global Draft will take place on April 29.

Complete results from the CFL Invitational Combine can be found here.

ADVANCING PROSPECTS

(Name | POS | School/Team | Hometown)

Maliek Cote-Azore | DB | Wilfrid Laurier | Ajax, Ont.

Félix Despin | OL | Concordia | Varennes, Que.

Keagan Hall | QB | McMaster | Burlington, Ont.

Hakeem Harris | WR | Davenport | Markham, Ont.

Ronan Horrall | DB | UBC | Ottawa

Liam Hoskins | LB | Windsor | London, Ont.

Gabriel Lessard | LB | Montreal | Sainte-Julie, Que.

Chisanem Nsitem | DL | Wilfrid Laurier | Brampton, Ont.

Opemipo Oshinubi | RB | Alberta | Calgary

Ethan Pyle | OL | Guelph | Milton, Ont.

Jackson Tachinski | QB | Manitoba | Winnipeg

