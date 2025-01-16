Omaha Supernovas to Leave Pro Volleyball Federation following 2025 Season

OMAHA, Nebraska - The Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the largest professional women's volleyball league in the United States, and the Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's leading professional indoor volleyball team, announced today that following the 2025 season the Supernovas will conclude their participation in the PVF. There are no changes to the team's 2025 season schedule, ticketing, or fan experience.

The Supernovas will be a founding partner of a new indoor volleyball league starting in January of 2026. The Supernovas will continue to play their home games at CHI Health Center in Omaha and remain Nebraska's professional volleyball team, ensuring the same world-class competition and hometown pride that fans have come to love.

The Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) will enter its third season in 2026 featuring teams including the Atlanta Vibe, Columbus Fury, Grand Rapids Rise, Indy Ignite, Orlando Valkyries, San Diego Mojo, and Vegas Thrill and media partners including CBS Sports, Fox Sports and Roku. The PVF will continue its unprecedented growth trajectory while remaining dedicated to elite competition and world-class assessable athletes delivering on an unparalleled experience for fans.

